Jen Baker promoted to talent acquisition manager at Oswego Health

OSWEGO - As the third largest employer in the county with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and how pivotal the candidate experience is in securing the future of healthcare. Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jen Baker to oversee talent acquisition.
Experienced human resource specialist, Baker started at Oswego Health in 1999 and for the past 23 years has held various titles positions not only at the hospital but at The Manor, including CNA, CNA manger, director of activities, nurse recruitment & retention specialist, benefits manager, and most recently HR generalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.