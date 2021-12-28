Jennifer Fassano, RN promoted to director of the emergency department at Oswego Health

OSWEGO - Oswego Health announced the recent promotion of Jennifer Fassano, RN to director of the emergency department.
Fassano earned her bachelor in psychology in 2012 from SUNY Oswego and had a drive for emergency services as she started her career in healthcare as an EMT for Oswego County Ambulance. She transitioned from ambulance to the emergency department and in 2014, Oswego Health was fortunate to have her join the team as an ED tech while pursuing her associate of applied science in nursing at Cayuga Community College. After graduation, she jumped right in as a graduate nurse in the emergency department until she became fully licensed as a Registered Nurse in 2016. In May 2021 she was promoted to Senior RN.
“I have the utmost confidence in Jen and she is perfect for this leadership role,” shared Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “This was the perfect opportunity to recognize an employee for her commitment to Oswego Health and our patients and will provide Jen with a chance to grow in her career here.”
Oswego Hospital’s emergency services department is staffed 24 hours a day by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurses. Each year the department provides care to more than 25,000 visitors and was recently recognized by Healthgrades for being named one of the top 5% in the country for patient safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.