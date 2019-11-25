WATERTOWN — Johnson Newspaper Corp. has named Alec E. Johnson as editor and publisher of the Watertown Daily Times and associated publications, effective Jan. 1.
Mr. Johnson, who was named managing editor of the Times in August 2018, is the fourth generation of the Johnson family to hold the role of editor and publisher.
“I will maintain and grow the news operations that saw significant growth under the family stewardship that began with my great-grandfather Harold B. Johnson,” Mr. Johnson said. “I am committed to the future of this company, our employees and the readers of all of our publications statewide.”
Alec Johnson’s father, Harold B. Johnson II, who is currently company president and co-publisher of the Times, will take on the role of chief executive officer. John B. Johnson, current chief executive officer, and co-publisher of the Times, will be stepping down effective Jan. 1.
The company will be reorganizing its management. “We will be drawing on the strengths of people around the company to reorganize operations, reader experiences, digital content and administration,” said Alec Johnson. “We have respected professionals in each one of those areas who will be heading up the efforts. Gary Valik will work on the reader experience, Michael Messerly will focus on digital and print advertising, Brenda LaBrake will focus on administration and I, as publisher, will coordinate their efforts and focus on content.”
