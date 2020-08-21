WATERTOWN — A federal judge has dismissed the former principal of Jreck Subs’s motion to have his 12½-year prison sentence vacated.
Christopher M. Swartz, 50, is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, Orange County, after pleading guilty in September 2016 to wire fraud and tax evasion counts. He was sentenced in July 2017 to the prison term and ordered, at that time, to pay $25.7 million in restitution.
In March, he filed a motion in U.S. District Court, Utica, contending, among other things, that he received ineffective assistance of counsel from his defense attorney, Gabriel M. Nugent, Syracuse.
In a decision Thursday, Judge David N. Hurd ruled that Mr. Swartz “failed to carry his burden of establishing a viable claim for ineffective assistance of counsel” and ordered that his sentence “remain undisturbed.”
Mr. Swartz maintained in his motion that prosecutors submitted 1,100 pages of documents that had bearing on his sentence the night before sentencing and prosecutors offered to adjourn sentencing so the materials, which Mr. Swartz termed an “11th hour document dump,” could be reviewed.
He alleged that Mr. Nugent waived a hearing that could have determined the accuracy of the documents and instead allowed sentencing to proceed.
Prosecutors countered that there was only 250 documents provided to Mr. Swartz’s defense just prior to sentence and that all of the documents had been previously been disclosed to Mr. Swartz in the discovery process.
According to court documents, Mr. Nugent waived the hearing, in part, because he believed challenging the documents could have jeopardized Mr. Swartz’s chances for a reduced sentence by undermining his acceptance of responsibility for his crimes, which a federal judge has the discretion to take into consideration when determining a sentence.
Judge Hurd said that Mr. Swartz failed to show how a review of the documents would have “meaningfully undermined the weight of the evidence against him” and that his sentence would have been the same — “or potentially worse” — had Mr. Nugent requested the hearing.
Mr. Swartz also contended that he was sentenced more harshly based on the $25.7 million in investors’ losses that prosecutors claimed, yet shortly after his sentencing, prosecutors submitted a second figure of $12.5 million in losses and his restitution owed was reduced by the judge to that amount.
He maintained that he was never given an explanation as to why the restitution amount was halved after his sentencing and that his attorney never explored the issue. Mr. Swartz, who claims investor losses were actually closer to $2.8 million, argued that his sentence would have been less had it not been based on the loss figure of $25.7 million. He said that his sentence would have been half as long had the lower figure been used when determining his sentence.
Judge Hurd, however, wrote in his decision that Mr. Swartz “is misinterpreting the record.” He wrote that the higher loss amount accurately represents investors’ losses, although funds forfeitable upon a wire fraud conviction are limited to proceeds traceable to the scheme to defraud, which would result in a lower amount be ordered forfeited.
“As a result, the mere handing down of Swartz’s forfeiture requirement means nothing in terms of the amount of loss (Swartz) caused through the scheme itself and relevant related conduct put together,” Judge Hurd wrote. “Nothing about (Swartz’s) being ordered to forfeit $12,535,400 undermines (Swartz’s) total loss calculation of $25,660,590.18 and thus it was not unreasonable for Mr. Nugent to decline to seek resentencing based on the forfeiture determination.”
The judge said that Mr. Swartz “failed to prove that Mr. Nugent’s assistance was ineffective at any point” and dismissed the motion. He also stated that no certificate of appealability would be issued in the matter, meaning Mr. Swartz cannot appeal the decision.
