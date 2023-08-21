Morris Oakes, the owner of Original Cannabis Oil Company, Akwesasne, examines mother plants on April 18 that will be transplanted outside for the 2023 growing season. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

KINGSTON — New York’s marijuana regulators won’t be able to issue new dispensary licenses until they rewrite the criteria for who gets to apply for those licenses, according to a ruling by a state Supreme Court justice on Friday.

Supreme Court Justice Kevin R. Bryant, who sits in Ulster County, issued an injunction Friday that blocks the New York Office of Cannabis Management from issuing new dispensary licenses after hearing a lawsuit leveled against the office by a group of veterans.

