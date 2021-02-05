WATERTOWN — A judge has ruled the city acted properly in how it handled renovations for a parking lot at the Watertown Golf Club last year.
On Friday, state Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky dismissed the lawsuit filed by Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao and Watertown resident Clifford G. Olney III, who unsuccessfully ran for city mayor in November 2019.
Mr. Simao has contended the city failed to conduct required environmental reviews before granting site plan approval for renovations at Watertown Golf Club and for the construction of an adjacent city-owned parking lot.
But Judge McClusky ruled the city conducted “a valid exercise of legislative authority” when it approved them.
“We’re happy with the decision,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday.
Mr. Simao claimed the city failed to follow state Environmental Quality Review Act requirements in granting site plan approval for Watertown Golf Club’s renovations, as well as for a city-owned parking lot slated to be located near where a gravel lot currently exists.
The City Council has designated the current lot for public use, although Mr. Simao contends it’s primarily used by golf club members and guests.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, the City Council and the Watertown Golf Club were named as defendants.
Mr. Simao had long maintained that a lease between the city and Watertown Golf Club provides for below fair-market rents, giving the Thompson Park course an unfair, taxpayer-subsidized advantage over Ives Hill. Watertown Golf Club leases 66 acres of city land, with the remainder of the 18-hole course owned by the club.
A suit brought by Mr. Simao over the lease was dismissed by Judge McClusky in March 2019. He then appealed that decision.
The golf course is owned by businessman Michael E. Lundy, a rival developer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.