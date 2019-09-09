July unemployment rates in three north country counties remained relatively flat when compared to the same time last year.
According to statistics released last month by the state Department of Labor, the July jobless rate for Jefferson County increased slightly from 4.6 percent last year to 4.7 percent in 2019. In Lewis County, the July rate declined slightly from 4.3 percent last year to 4.2 percent in 2019, and in St. Lawrence County, the rate decreased from 5.6 percent last year to 5.5 percent this year.
The July jobless rates for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties increased when compared with their June rates, which were 4.2, 3.9 and 4.9 percent, respectively.
Statewide, the July jobless rate remained the same as last year at 4.2 percent. The nationwide rate also remained relatively flat, decreasing slightly from 4.1 percent last July to 4 percent.
