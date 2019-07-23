June unemployment rates in three north country counties fell when compared to the same time last year.
According to statistics released July 23 by the state Department of Labor, the June jobless rate for Jefferson County decreased from 4.7 percent last year to 4.2 percent in 2019. In Lewis County, the June rate dropped from 4.5 percent last year to 3.9 percent in 2019, and in St. Lawrence County, the rate decreased from 5.8 percent last year to 4.9 percent this year.
The June jobless rates for Jefferson and Lewis counties were also down from their respective May rates when they were both 4.5 percent. The St. Lawrence County June unemployment rate mirrored the May rate, also 4.9 percent.
Statewide, the June jobless rate decreased from 4.1 percent last year to 3.8 percent. The nationwide rate decreased from 4.2 percent last June to 3.8 percent.
