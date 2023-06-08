WATERTOWN — The Rochester law firm that has been serving as the interim city attorney is one of two firms to submit bids for the permanent job.
Harris Beach and the Syracuse law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King were the only two that submitted proposals for the work.
The city went through the request for proposals, called an RFP process, in hopes to find a firm to handle the city’s legal issues on a permanent basis.
Firms in Albany, Rochester and Syracuse and other parts of the state were contacted, as well as local attorneys.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is arranging separate executive session meetings with the two firms to talk about their proposals with the City Council in the next few weeks.
“We’re setting up meetings to interview both firms,” Mr. Mix said.
Both firms have worked for the city in the past on legal issues. They submitted similar proposals on how much they would be paid and how their teams would handle legal issues for the city, Mr. Mix said.
Harris Beach has been handling the city’s legal work since January after longtime City Attorney Robert J. Slye left the position to work as the law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky.
The firm’s attorneys, Justin Miller and H. Todd Bullard, have presided over a series of contentious meetings in which council members have gotten into heated arguments, many involving the controversial purchase of the former Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park.
But Mr. Bullard ended up the subject of a Facebook page in which its creators formed a fan club for the attorney for his calling out Councilman Cliff G. Olney’s argumentative behavior in meetings.
Despite calling for decorum among council members, Mr. Bullard was criticized by some people for getting into two heated arguments with the council member.
He’s driven up from Rochester to attend two council meetings, while Mr. Turner came from his Albany office for the initial meeting after becoming the interim city attorney.
When they haven’t attended the meetings, the two attorneys have participated virtually.
Mr. Turner was available through Zoom for this past Monday’s meeting. Mr. Mix said he doesn’t know how much Harris Beach is charging the city when Mr. Bullard attends meetings because the firm hasn’t billed the city for those nights.
But the majority of council has expressed a need for an attorney to attend the meetings in case they are needed when issues come up.
In the past, Bond, Schoeneck & King represented the city in some of contentious contract negotiations with the fire department’s labor union.
The Syracuse firm also represented the city in a lawsuit brought by former Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner in which she claimed she was discriminated against in a hostile work environment.
Some council members had hoped to hire a local firm, Kendall, Walton & Burrows, to handle the responsibilities, but the firm told city officials it was already busy representing a number of towns in the surrounding area.
One of the attorneys for the Watertown firm, James A. Burrows, served as assistant city attorney for years when he was a member of Mr. Slye’s law firm.
Harris Beach is paid $290 hourly for partners, $190 for council associates and $125 for paralegals and non-attorney professionals.
The firm employs more than 200 attorneys and 500 others in its 12 offices. Ben Rand, the firm’s communications director, did not get back to a reporter.
Bond, Schoeneck & King has 275 attorneys and 10 offices in New York, as well as locations in Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
The firm’s marketing department could not be reached for comment.
