Kaljeskie named AVP, Fulton Branch Manager

Jennifer Kaljeskie

OSWEGO – Pathfinder Bank has promoted Jennifer Kaljeskie to Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the Fulton Branch, according to Robert Butkowski, First Vice President of Branch Administration and Operations.

Kaljeskie joined Pathfinder Bank in 2020 as the Assistant Branch Manager of the Bank’s Central Square location. With her new role, Kaljeskie will be responsible developing retail and commercial business and building relationships with the local community, while overseeing and managing the day to day operations of the branch.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.