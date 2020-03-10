MASSENA — Kaneb Orchards has once again been named best of the best.
The business has been named as the 2020 New York State Cider Producer of the Year during a competition in New York City.
Kaneb also received a gold medal for its Cranberry Crisp Cider and two bronze medals for its Raquette River Cider and Grasse River Still Cider.
“It’s called the New York International Cider Competition. It’s only been going on for a couple of years,” said Nancy A. Badlam, Kaneb’s marketing and sales manager.
The competition featured more than 100 cider submissions from 14 countries.
“They get entries from all over. It’s pretty impressive,” Ms. Badlam said.
She said Kaneb Orchards, which opened in 2009, participates and places well in other competitions in New York and other locations like Chicago. Kaneb was also named New York Cider Producer of the Year in a previous New York International Cider Competition, and won a silver medal for its Cranberry Crisp Cider and two bronze medals for its Raquette River Cider and St. Lawrence Cider. That goes along with recognition at other competitions.
“Coming from a small place like ours, it’s a pretty big accomplishment. To do it every year, multiple years in a row, is pretty good,” she said.
She said their success can be tied to the quality of their products.
“I think it’s our apples to start with. I think we have some of the best apples that New York state has. Our soil is so good. The apple seed is good. We start with that, you make your cider and the cider’s good,” Ms. Badlam said.
Everything is done by hand.
“We have over 1,000 trees in Massena. We grow the apples, press them, ferment them and bottle it on site. There’s nothing added to it,” she said.
It’s a year-round operation at Kaneb Orchards.
“When we close down doing the donuts in November, the hard cider kind of takes over for the rest of the year. We press and ferment all winter long in the cider house. We service quite a few restaurants, liquor stores and bars throughout New York state. We do kegs now, which is great. They can buy a glass at a restaurant or bar. That’s been selling really well for us,” Ms. Badlam said.
In addition, bottles can be ordered online and shipped to customers.
Kaneb Orchards will open for the 2020 season in August, and have its annual “Pickin’ in the Park Music Series” already scheduled for Labor Day weekend. In the past, it’s featured performers like the Gibson Brothers and Beartracks.
“We’re getting known for our music now. We have really good music acts that come out. We have food vendors now. We had 3,000 to 4,000 people show up last year,” Ms. Badlam said.
