Kathryn Pagliaroli promoted to the Corporate Director of Integrated Healthcare at Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the recent promotion of Kathryn Pagliaroli to the Corporate Director of Integrated Healthcare.
Pagliaroli began her career at Oswego Health in 2001 as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and quickly advanced to Clinical Trainer in 2004, RN Case Manager in 2008, Patient Services/Staff Development Manager in 2011, Director of Quality Management in 2013, before becoming Director of Clinical Quality & Patient Safety in 2014.
In this newly created position at Oswego Health, Pagliaroli will provide executive leadership and guidance for care coordination across the healthcare system and operations. She will act as a liaison, in collaboration with senior leadership to develop and sustain a culture that supports access to care across all Oswego Health locations as well as its strategic partners.
“Kathryn has been a true asset for Oswego Health and the recent pandemic proved how critical her leadership is to the organization. From managing relationships internally and externally to ensuring access to care for the community, and managing quality of care to patient satisfaction, we feel strongly that Kathryn is deserving of this promotion as she upholds the true mission of Oswego Health,” stated Michael Harlovic, President & CEO of Oswego Health.
Pagliaroli earned her master of science management from Keuka College in 2009 and her bachelor of science in nursing in 2001 from Roberts Wesleyan College.
In 2019, Pagliaroli was selected for a leadership award from the New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders and currently serves as Region President for Central New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.