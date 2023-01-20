MASSENA — Could kayak rentals be the next big thing for Massena?
Town of Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald R. Meissner says he thinks so.
He told the Massena Town Board that an organization involved with kayak rentals was looking at Massena as a possible destination.
“I always wondered why all of a sudden are these organizations looking at Massena. It’s because of all the work that we’ve done over the years to bring attention to this as the place where things happen,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said, pre-COVID, he and Linda McQuinn attended sports show in the eastern United States to promote the Massena area and its three rivers to families and other visitors.
“We’re ready to begin again. We have a story to tell that’s more exciting than ever before because what we’re embarking on now in Massena is unlike anything we could tell people before. We’ve had the national championship come here. We have new organizations that are contacting us because they see us on TV. They see us on the internet,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said they’ve tried to use the “water resource of this area” as the motivator to have visitors come to Massena and discover everything the area has to offer.
“We’ve got an incredible water resource, and one of the things Adrian (Councilor Adrian F. Taraska) has said to me is it’s very similar to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they’ve crowned themselves and gone forward about their three river identity. We have a three river identity here, too. We have the Grasse River and the Raquette River that both flow through Massena, and most people don’t have the opportunity to access these rivers like it could be possible to really start using this resource again to promote our economy,” Mr. Meissner said.
One way to use the resource could be through kayaking, he said, noting a company that had heard about Massena has expressed an interest in setting up a kayak rental kiosk type of operation.
“They would put these self-contained kiosks at our places that we have in Massena like on the Raquette River at our access site, or on the Grasse River, or maybe up to the campgrounds, places like that,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be just fishing. It’s to get out and enjoy our two rivers and maybe some of the other waters around.”
After paying, a compartment would open containing the kayak, life vest and other items needed for the kayak.
“I don’t know what the costs would be. I imagine most of the revenue would be from rentals,” Mr. Meissner said. “I think it’s a fabulous opportunity. This gives us another element of the infrastructure that I think is necessary to complement the programs that we’re putting forth.”
He said they were in introductory conversations with the company “finding out exactly what this could be.” Information about the company can be found on the internet at rent.fun.
“They’ve never done this in New York state before. They have operations in a lot of other states, but they’ve heard about us, and I think this is a tremendous opportunity,” he said.
The village of Massena has also been focusing on the Grasse River with its funding from the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Eight of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded projects were given the green light from state officials,
The village will turn the former Massena School of Business site into hardscape courtyard/transitional space with a mezzanine that connects the downtown corridor with the riverwalk areas, while preserving the historic School of Business facade.
Another $1,715,000 will go to the downtown riverwalk project.
Village officials want to build a scenic walkway along portions of the Grasse River and what the governor’s office described as “formalization” of the kayak launch behind the Massena Fire Department, in coordination with current landowners.
