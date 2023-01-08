Key Bank “Giving Thanks”

FULTON – OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (standing left) welcomed Stephanie Leonard (standing second from right) and representatives of Key Bank to OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in communities. “All of us at KeyBank are proud to support Oswego County Opportunities as they work to inspire partnerships and provide services that empower people, support communities and change lives,” said KeyBank Central New York Market President Stephen Fournier. “Their efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity provide hope to thousands each year while making our community stronger.”
