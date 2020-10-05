WATERTOWN — KeyBank announced Monday it has invested $345,000 in Central and Northern New York to help the region recover from COVID-19, including funding for United Way of Northern New York.
The said in a statement that investments were focused on organizations that are at the forefront of providing COVID-19 support services for the most at-risk populations in Central New York. Grant support was focused in the following areas: Increased food pantry and personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies; rental arrears funds to ensure families can remain in their homes through the crisis; and technology, wifi and a safe space for youth to come to engage in their new world of virtual learning.
The United Way of Northern New York is one of eight organizations sharing in $145,000 of the total of $345,000 invested by KeyBank.
More information about how KeyBank is supporting communities and clients during COVID-19 is available at key.com/coronavirus.
