CANTON — The new Kentucky Fried Chicken in Canton, at 103 E. Main St. within the Mountain Mart, will celebrate its grand opening today.
The famous chicken chain opened in Canton on Dec. 20 and features a modern design and drive-thru.
For the grand opening, the restaurant will be partnering with Canton Central School District’s FFA program to commit 15% of today’s sales to the organization, which helps develop students through agricultural education.
According to a press release from White Management Corporation, which owns the Canton franchise, the grand opening will commence at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony also will celebrate the grand opening of the chain’s Mountain Mart neighbor, Dunkin’, which was renovated last year.
There will be a live radio remote with Wild Country FM from 3-6 p.m. featuring giveaways and donation opportunities.
KFC also will hold various dining specials for the occasion. One is the Grand Canton Family Meal, which will run from through Sunday, and includes eight pieces of chicken, two large sides, four biscuits, and choice of lemon or chocolate cake for $39.99.
Today only, the business will offer the KFC 5-for-5, in which customers can make a $5 donation to FFA and receive a $5 voucher to KFC in return. The last special is called KFC’s Pies the Limit, in which customers can buy a KFC apple pie for $2 with $1 donated to FFA.
The new location will participate in KFC’s Harvest Program, in which unsold food gets donated to a local charity partner. In this case, the Church and Community Program of Canton will collect the surplus food each week and distribute it to those in need.
“We are excited to bring KFC to Canton, and to share some of our success with the Canton school community,” said Brian White, president of White Management Corporation.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
