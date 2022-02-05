Canton KFC opening benefits locals

Mayor Michael E. Dalton cuts a ribbon Saturday morning at the grand opening of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the remodel of Dunkin’ Donuts at Mountain Mart on Main Street in Canton while Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley looks on from far left. With Mr. Dalton are staff members and representatives from Renewal House and Canton High School’s FFA who benefited from a portion of sales Saturday. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

Mayor Michael E. Dalton cut the ribbon Saturday morning at the grand opening of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the remodel of Dunkin’ Donuts at Mountain Mart on Main Street in Canton.

