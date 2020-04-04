CLAYTON — Six thousand bottles of liquid hand sanitizer will soon be on their way to Kinney Drugs stores, thanks to Clayton Distillery.
Rick Cognetti, Kinney’s vice president of merchandising, marketing & retail operations, heard that the Clayton-based distillery was producing hand sanitzer from “a friend of a friend,” and contacted the distillery about providing the product to the 97-store Gouverneur chain.
The distillery is making more than 150 gallons of hand sanitizer a day. It’s in high demand and short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic. Producing hand sanitizer is keeping the staff at the Clayton-based distillery on the payroll during the coronavirus outbreak.
Kinney Drugs will have the Clayton Distillery 8 fluid ounce liquid hand sanitizer in stock at all stores by Monday, priced at $5.99 per bottle.
Clayton Distillery was the Thousand Island’s first micro-distillery. The distillery produces premium grade distilled products from locally grown grains and fruits.
