WATERTOWN — Kiss my Axe, inside the Salmon Run Mall, brings a new source of competition and year-round fun to the Watertown area.
David Maxon, co-owner and manager of Kiss My Axe, also runs The Escape Works Inc. on Stone Street and Zero Latency and Escape Works VR, also inside the Salmon Run Mall. He said he opened the ax-throwing business because he believes it serves an important role in the community that has been underserved for a long time. The north country offers many outdoor activities year-round, but in the winter, it is sometimes difficult to get outside and do something, and Mr. Maxon wanted to provide an outlet for people to do something physical without being outside.
“It’s all entertainment based. In the wintertime, there’s not that much to do,” he said. “Plus, it’s a lot of fun meeting people. People come in with the anticipation of having a good time, and so if you can meet that need and have them smiling even broader when they walk out, then you’ve succeeded.”
Since its opening Sept. 2, the business has seen many people walk in asking about throwing axes and if there will be any leagues opening up.
“We’ve done zero advertising,” until last Saturday, Mr. Maxon said, “and just relied on word of mouth and foot traffic, and we’ve had excellent success” so far.
“People usually say they’ve seen it in passing,” Mr. Maxon said. “A lot of people have seen the World Axe Throwing (League) finals on ESPN. They didn’t realize there was such a thing, and then when they come and start throwing, they realize how much fun it actually is.”
Michelle Lafave, a customer of Kiss My Axe, said that she was initially intimidated by the thought of actually throwing an ax, but she quickly warmed up to it.
“It was a lot easier than I expected,” she said. “Dave was great at giving tips and helping out until we felt more comfortable.”
She was also pleased with how social the activity was, saying, “It’s been a while since we’ve gone to do something where we weren’t all on all our phones, but we all put our phones down for the ax-throwing and were talking to each other and interacting with each other.”
The throwing lanes offer standard bulls-eye targets and several other games, including tic-tac-toe, duck hunt, zombie hunt and Connect 4. Each game comes with unique rules and gives players different ways to challenge themselves and improve their aim.
Mr. Maxon also said that he found another need that has been lacking inside the mall, one he hopes will be filled by his business selling coffee. “There was a need for a coffee shop, and I said, ‘See a need, meet a need.’ So I did the coffee shop.”
The coffee and food nook also has tables and chairs with board games to play to pass the time while waiting to throw axes, or just to socialize. Mrs. Lafave thinks a board game and social area is a great idea, especially for those who are less athletically inclined or less comfortable with the idea of ax-throwing.
“The atmosphere is great. If you didn’t want to throw the axes you could just go in” and play games and drink coffee, Mrs. Lafave said. “It is a great space to get away from everything and just have fun.”
There are eight lanes to throw axes down, four in the front for walk-ins and four more in the back for parties and other large gatherings. Mr. Maxon hopes the business will have its liquor license soon so they can sell alcohol as well.
If Kiss My Axe does well, Mr. Maxon believes the business will expand to another location so more people will be able to have fun without waiting for long periods of time.
Mr. Maxon sees all demographics throwing axes.
“We get husbands in here when their wives are shopping,” he said. “I had two ladies who got off work and decided to blow off a little steam and threw axes and thoroughly enjoyed it. We see kids with parents throwing and having a ball, mixed generations with grandparents and all the way down.”
Kiss My Axe is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. It costs $19.99 per person for 30 minutes, $29.99 for an hour and $39.99 for 90 minutes. Everyone older than 12 is welcome, and closed-toe shoes are required to throw axes.
