WATERTOWN — Kiss my Axe, inside the Salmon Run Mall, brings a new source of competition and year-round fun to the Watertown area.

David Maxon, co-owner and manager of Kiss My Axe, also runs The Escape Works Inc. on Stone Street and Zero Latency and Escape Works VR, also inside the Salmon Run Mall. He said he opened the ax-throwing business because he believes it serves an important role in the community that has been underserved for a long time. The north country offers many outdoor activities year-round, but in the winter, it is sometimes difficult to get outside and do something, and Mr. Maxon wanted to provide an outlet for people to do something physical without being outside.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.