WATERTOWN — The former Kmart building on outer Arsenal Street has been sold to a Delaware company with a Quebec address Wednesday.
According to Jefferson County Property records, Watertown Pioneer LLC, a Delaware limited liability company located at 33 Fallbrook, Hampstead, Quebec, purchased the property, 21082 Pioneer Plaza Drive, for $500,000 from Lexington Tramk Watertown LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability company that acted on behalf of the Lexington Realty Trust in New York City.
Parent company Sears Holdings closed the Watertown Kmart, which is 112,434 square feet, in September of 2017, along with other stores in Malone, Liverpool and Cortland.
Kmart first opened in Watertown in 1977 on outer Washington Street, then relocated to the Arsenal Street plaza in 1993.
More information will be provided as it emerges.
