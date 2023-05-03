WATERTOWN — The city Planning Commission took just a few minutes to unanimously approve a parking lot that Knowltown Technologies is creating at the former site of Mick’s Place bar on Factory Street.
Mick’s Place, which closed three years ago, was recently razed to make room for the parking lot.
The 40-space parking lot will have a single entrance on Polk Street and feature landscaping that adheres to the city’s zoning requirements.
During the brief meeting, there was just one question about pedestrian safety.
The parking lot is needed, company officials said this winter, as it plans to add between 20 and 30 employees, making it a seven-day, 24-hour operation.
The new, well-lit parking lot will initially be composed of gravel but will then be paved.
In October, the company purchased Mick’s Place from Johnson Family Real Property for $275,000.
The Factory Street plant currently operates 24 hours a day, six days a week.
Knowlton, a high-tech microfiber manufacturer and one of the city’s most prominent businesses, has a workforce of 160 employees.
