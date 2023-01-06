WATERTOWN — Knowlton Technologies plans to add between 20 and 30 employees and go to a seven-day, 24-hour operation.
The Factory Street plant currently operates 24 hours a day, six days a week.
WATERTOWN — Knowlton Technologies plans to add between 20 and 30 employees and go to a seven-day, 24-hour operation.
The Factory Street plant currently operates 24 hours a day, six days a week.
Knowlton, a high-tech microfiber manufacturer and one of the city’s most prominent businesses, has a workforce of 160 employees.
Citing a labor shortage, plans to go to the seven-day operation won’t occur until the second half of the year because it will take some time to hire the additional workers and then three to six months to train them on machinery, said company site manager William Harden.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said “it was great news” after hearing about the new jobs.
“It’s one of the city’s world-class companies with a 200-year-old history,” he said. “The company has reinvented itself with a whole range of products.”
Liners for aircraft and filters for brakes are among the list of products that Knowlton makes, he said.
In 2014, Eastman Chemical Co., headquartered in Kingston, Tenn., with a workforce of 14,000 employees worldwide, acquired Knowlton Technologies in the summer of 2014 and subsequently made a series of improvements to the plant.
With the addition of the new employees this year, the company plans to create a new parking lot across the street by tearing down the former Mick’s Place bar and making improvements to the site, Mr. Harden said.
The company already needs more parking. Many employees now park along Factory Street and in a parking lot behind the Napa auto store on Mill Street, he said.
The new 60-space parking lot won’t be enough to alleviate the parking shortage, but it “will take the stress of employees parking farther away,” Mr. Harden said.
Demolition work has begun inside the former bar and the building, at 202 Factory St., is expected to start coming down “in the next month or two,” he said.
The new, well-lit parking lot will initially be composed of gravel but will then be paved this spring, he said.
In October, the company purchased Mick’s Place from Johnson Family Real Property for $275,000.
Three years ago, Mick’s Place closed. Watertown Savings Bank had foreclosed on the property.
In 2008, Knowlton celebrated its 200th anniversary, as the longest continuously operating paper mill in the country.
The paper factory that opened on the site in 1808 was given the Knowlton name after being purchased in 1824 by George W. Knowlton and Clark Rice. It became Knowlton Brothers under the administration of George W. Knowlton Jr. and John C. Knowlton in the early 1860s.
