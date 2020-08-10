Eastman Kodak shares plunged in early trading Monday after a federal agency announced it was suspending a $765 million loan to help the former film company produce COVID-19 drugs, pending the outcome of investigations into potential wrongdoing.
The International Development Finance Corp. said in a tweet Friday night that “recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns. We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared.” Congress and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the deal, and Kodak’s board said Friday it’s also opening a review of the loan disclosure.
The SEC is looking into whether the company broke the law by telling some news outlets about the planned loan before informing investors, a person familiar with the matter has said. The regulator is also looking into stock awards granted by Kodak.
The Rochester company’s stock jumped 25 percent on July 27 when media reported the deal was in the works and continued soaring after the formal announcement a day later.
The development bank loan was the first of its kind under the Defense Production Act in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. It was intended to speed production of drugs in short supply and those considered critical to treat COVID-19. The loan was pitched by the Trump administration and others as a way to rebuild America’s pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure while restoring the once iconic photography brand.
House Democrats have questioned why the Development Finance Corp. would “support Kodak, an organization that was on the brink of failure in 2012 and was unsuccessful in its previous foray into pharmaceutical manufacturing.”
