CLAYTON — Monday marked the 50th year for the Koffee Kove, a local diner that has become a staple of the community.
The diner was relatively quiet Monday morning, with rainy weather and the start of the workweek at hand. Staff decorated the facility with balloons and banners that noted the major events that have occurred in the past half-century.
The restaurant’s first day in business was March 7, 1972, which happens to be owner Lori N.K. Durand’s grandfather’s birthday.
“My mother was adamant that it had to open on that day, so we opened with coffee and donuts,” she said.
Through that time, it’s kept some of its core traditions. It’s well-known for its coffee mugs, which read “Stolen from the Koffee Kove,” and can be purchased at the front counter, its breakfast options, and its friendly staff.
Mrs. Durand said there’s one server who has worked at the restaurant for 15 years, and one woman has worked in the diner’s kitchen for about 30 years.
Mrs. Durand bought the restaurant from her parents, Roberta M. and M. John Keszler, in 1991, although she’s been involved in the business since she was 12 years old.
Over those years, the Kove’s menu has grown and adapted to more modern tastes, its footprint has grown and Clayton has grown around it.
Last week, the Koffee Kove offered specials that hearkened back to past years and menus.
“Like goulash, stuff like that,” Mrs. Durand said.
The Kove’s menu has grown and adapted, and now includes everything from Angus steaks and pizza to homemade soups, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Mrs. Durand said the restaurant’s breakfast options, which include a variety of takes on eggs Benedict, omelets and other classics, remain some of the most popular on the menu.
Mrs. Durand credited the restaurant’s manager, MaryKay Steria, with many of the new changes.
“MaryKay has branched out on all of those things and done a really great job,” she said. “People are really happy with it.”
The Koffee Kove has also updated its look, alongside its menu. The restaurant was closed for about a month in November while it got new windows, flooring and other updates.
The restaurant also benefited from a neighborhood-wide project, orchestrated by the village of Clayton in partnership with various businesses and New York state, to rebuild the Clayton Historic District, which includes Riverside Drive and James Street, among others. The power lines that once hung overhead downtown have been buried, sidewalks were rebuilt, and new streetlights were installed. Mrs. Durand said the neighborhood looks much better, and more inviting, than it ever has before.
Mrs. Durand said she is very grateful for the work village Mayor Norma J. Zimmer, the village Board of Trustees and the town of Clayton did to make that project, and other recent renovations in Clayton, happen.
“Our mayor is wonderful, our town government is great, and we seem to be headed in a really good direction,” she said.
Mrs. Durand said she remembers times when the town wasn’t doing so well. For years, the area seemed to be losing steam, with fewer visitors and less money moving around. The construction of the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in the early 2010s made a big difference, Mrs. Durand said, and brought many visitors to the area. Now, she said she has many diners referred to her restaurant by the hotel staff, and business has been relatively stable.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns slowed that growth a little, she said. After closing for three months in 2020, the restaurant has been seeing a steady stream of customers come back.
The restaurant adapted to survive in the pandemic, adding in to-go orders and a drive-thru window. It’s the only restaurant with a drive-through in all of Clayton, Mrs. Durand said.
“It’s very popular, people come through and pick up their food there all the time,” she said.
Mrs. Durand said she is anticipating a very strong summer season this year, with plenty of vacationers and seasonal residents making their way back to the region after two years of pandemic-related travel anxiety.
She said the Koffee Kove is waiting to welcome them eagerly. Between the new menu items and updated building, Mrs. Durand said the restaurant is doing very well, and is ready for Clayton’s tourist season to come roaring back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.