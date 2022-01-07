WATERTOWN — The city is receiving another $2,500 from L.L.Bean after the national outdoor clothing and equipment retailer opened a pop-up store on Public Square this past fall.
As a thank-you for the venture, L.L.Bean gave the money to the city for allowing the company to set up a shop during two days in October. The national retailer described it as the most successful pop-up store it had ever opened, according to Jennifer Voss, senior planner for the city.
The City Council on Monday night said it was happy with the two-day event on Oct. 2 and 3 because it brought people to Public Square and downtown.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith gave kudos to the city planner for arranging such a popular event with L.L.Bean.
It was the second consecutive fall that L.L.Bean opened a pop-up store in Public Square.
The Freeport, Maine, national retail chain is asking the city to use the contribution to encourage people to spend time outdoors or on other projects that benefit downtown or the waterfront.
City staff recommended that the donation be used for the purchase of flowers, shrubs, trees or other greens to beautify the downtown business district or for the Black River waterfront.
On Monday night, the City Council agreed to accept the donation, but Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce asked whether the money could be used for some other type of projects.
She said constituents asked whether the donation could instead be used for something else downtown, such as signs to promote downtown destinations or a kiosk promoting businesses.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he would talk to L.L.Bean about the idea.
