WATERTOWN — The city is getting an unexpected $2,500 from L.L. Bean after the national outdoor clothing and equipment retailer opened a “pop-up” store on Public Square this past fall.
As a thank-you for the successful venture, L.L. Bean gave the money to thank the city for allowing it to set up a shop that brought out an estimated 1,000 people to shop in the temporary store over two days in October.
The Freeport, Maine, national retail chain is asking the city to use the contribution to encourage people to spend time outdoors or on other projects that benefit downtown or the waterfront.
City staff is recommending that the donation be used for the purchase of flowers, shrubs, trees, etc., to beautify one or two traffic islands at the east end of Public Square.
The small project was identified in the city’s recently updated Strategic Plan.
The City Council on Monday night said it was happy with the two-day event on Oct. 30 and 31 because it brought people to Public Square and downtown. Council members said they hope L.L. Bean will come back again.
