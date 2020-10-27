WATERTOWN — L.L. Bean is bringing a “pop-up” store to Public Square on Friday and Saturday.
The outdoor clothing and equipment retail chain will be setting up shop in the median of Public Square.
The Freeport, Maine, national retailer announced Tuesday that its opening a pop-up store on Public Square as part of a marketing program to bring its popular fall and winter products to communities in the Northeast region that don’t have year-round stores.
“It’s very exciting,” said Jennifer Voss, senior planner in the city’s planning department and an L.L. Bean shopper.
“They called us to see if we were interested.”
The city’s Planning Department is working with the chain on the temporary store. L.L. Bean has stores at Towne Center at Fayetteville in Syracuse and in EastView Mall in Victor, outside of Rochester.
The pop-up store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Special discounts will be offered, according to an announcement on the city’s Planning Department website.
The retailer also is bringing its L.L. Bean Bootmobile. Free meditation, yoga and wellness classes will also be offered.
L.L. Bean, cautious about coronavirus, is going to communities where COVID-19 hasn’t hit hard, Ms. Voss said.
