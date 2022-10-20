L.L. Bean store returning to Public Square Saturday

Watertown’s Public Square. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — L.L. Bean is coming back this weekend with a pop-up store on Public Square.

The outdoor clothing and equipment retail chain based in Freeport, Maine, will be setting up shop Saturday and Sunday in the median of Public Square. The pop-up store has been a popular downtown event during stop overs the past two years.

