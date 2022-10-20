WATERTOWN — L.L. Bean is coming back this weekend with a pop-up store on Public Square.
The outdoor clothing and equipment retail chain based in Freeport, Maine, will be setting up shop Saturday and Sunday in the median of Public Square. The pop-up store has been a popular downtown event during stop overs the past two years.
The temporary store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Portions of Public Square will be closed to traffic this weekend to accommodate the pop-up store and groundwork for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative public art project.
Watertown native David O. Grieco, a Los Angeles artist, will be working on his sculpture this weekend that will be placed in Public Square.
