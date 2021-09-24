WATERTOWN — L.L. Bean is coming back next weekend with a pop-up store in Public Square.
The outdoor clothing and equipment retail chain will be setting up shop Oct. 2 and 3 in the median of Public Square. Last year’s pop-up store became a popular downtown event.
The Freeport, Maine, national retailer announced the north country pop-up last week as part of a marketing program to bring its popular fall and winter products to communities in the Northeast region that don’t have year-round stores.
“They’re doing the same thing (as last year),” said Jennifer Voss, senior planner in the city’s Planning Department and an L.L. Bean shopper.
The Planning Department is working with the chain on the temporary store and coordinating with the Watertown Downtown Business Association so that downtown merchants can take advantage of the influx of people anticipated into downtown, she said.
L.L. Bean has stores at Towne Center at Fayetteville in Syracuse and in EastView Mall in Victor, outside of Rochester.
The pop-store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Special discounts and giveaways will be offered, according to the L.L. Bean announcement.
The retailer is also bringing its L.L. Bean Bootmobile.
