Labor shortage shuts down Burger King at Fort Drum’s Wheeler Sack Army Airfield

WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

FORT DRUM — The local labor shortage has closed the Burger King on Fort Drum.

The Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division announced on Facebook that the Burger King on Wheeler Sack Army Airfield is closed until further notice.

The posting attributed the closing to staffing shortages.

