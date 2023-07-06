Lewis County Health buys property for future use

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System is in the process of purchasing a property and home adjacent to its main campus on North State Street in the village.

“We’re a land-locked campus so to be able to purchase the property between the two lots that we owned and the main campus seemed like a good strategic thing to do,” said health system CEO Gerald R. Cayer.

