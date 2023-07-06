LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System is in the process of purchasing a property and home adjacent to its main campus on North State Street in the village.
“We’re a land-locked campus so to be able to purchase the property between the two lots that we owned and the main campus seemed like a good strategic thing to do,” said health system CEO Gerald R. Cayer.
The $240,000 purchase of 7777 N. State St. out of the organization’s existing funds was vetted by both the health system board and, because it is a county-owned health system, the county board.
Although the well-maintained single-family home on the property has not been targeted for a specific use, Cayer said the purchase “opens up” the possibility of a hospice facility with beds.
Hospice service is currently only provided in a patient’s home but Cayer said he is “frequently asked if there is any appetite for the health system to make a bedded hospice available.”
The answer has always been no because of the space limitations on the campus but if the health system leadership is interested in creating a hospice facility, Cayer said he envisions a “task force” to take a deeper look into the possibility.
Although there have not been other suggestions for the building’s use at this time, Cayer said it will ideally be used to provide services county residents now have to travel to obtain.
