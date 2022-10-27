WATERTOWN — A local business woman has halted her plan to turn a longtime vacant storefront on Court Street into a hopping party spot.
Christin D. Filippelli, who opened The Eatery at 168 Court St. last April, had plans of tripling the restaurant’s size in an adjacent storefront and offer banquet facilities for wedding receptions, business meetings and special events.
But Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, announced at a board meeting on Thursday morning that those plans “have fallen through.”
He blamed a landlord/tenant dispute for the change, adding that he “did not want to get into it further.”
Ms. Filippelli has a lease with building owner Stephen P. Bradley for the 1,200-square-foot storefront/restaurant location and for the larger space in the connecting building at 170 Court St.
The Eatery, which is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, will remain open “for the time being,” Mr. Rutherford said.
In explaining why her plans aren’t moving forward, Ms. Filippelli said, “It’s cost prohibitive because I don’t own the building. If he sold me the building, I would do it.”
With the hope of opening the other side back in August, The Eatery planned to accommodate about 275 people and offer live music, comics, karaoke, poetry readings, one-man shows and other performances.
Her inability to move forward has ramifications for the local development corporation, Mr. Rutherford said. The restaurateur has a $40,000 loan with the Watertown Trust for her business, which included those plans to expand.
Mr. Bradley, who could not be reached for comment, also has a $350,000 loan with the Trust for his project to restore the three-story brick building that previously housed a photography shop and a restaurant supply company.
His project is considered a cornerstone of the renaissance of Court Street, where the city is completing a $3.6 million street improvement project.
Mr. Bradley, who also owns Abbey Carpet at 150 Court St., still plans to renovate five upstairs apartments but his plans for the downstairs storefront is up in the air, Mr. Rutherford said.
Mr. Bradley also obtained a $990,000 Restore New York grant to help finance the more than $2 million project. Under the state program, the building owner was supposed to be reimbursed for the work on the project.
Watertown Trust officials said it’s unclear whether Mr. Bradley can still secure the Restore New York funding now that the banquet facilities have fallen through. The Development Authority of the North Country also is lending $400,000 to help finance the project, while the Watertown Savings Bank is providing a $500,000 loan.
The project, which began in 2018, was delayed for months as Mr. Bradley waited to be reimbursed by the state for work completed. Construction also stalled when he had a disagreement with a contractor.
Besides renovations in 170 Court St., Mr. Bradley is renovating five other market-rate, one bedroom apartments in the building that houses Dr. Guitar Music at 152-154 Court St. He also renovated the former Berow and Monroe shoe store building.
