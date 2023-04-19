WATERTOWN — For months, a group of local landlords and contractors have shown up at City Council meetings to voice concerns that the city doesn’t do enough to protect them from tenants who damage their apartments.
And now they want to meet with council members during a work session to talk about how the city and landlords can work together.
Pratt Street resident Trina Kuan blamed rent increases on landlords having to pay for repairs and damages that tenants cause.
There’s a lot of anger between landlords and tenants surrounding the issue, she said. Landlords cannot afford to make repairs on leaky roofs because they’re taking care of damages caused by tenants, she added.
“You’ve got two families packed into a small, little three-bedroom apartment because they can’t afford it anymore,” Kuan said.
At least two council members, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey, think that the meeting could be helpful.
Landlords believe tenants should be held accountable for their actions. They have said that the state’s COVID-19 policies allowing tenants to temporarily not pay rent created some of the current problems.
Last month, landlord Edward Smalls complained that tenants were trashing properties and nothing was being done about it. On Monday night, he said many of his issues have been resolved with an increase in police presence.
“I think you’ve been hearing us,” he told council members.
The landlord/tenant issue first surfaced several months ago when landlord William M. Bonner started asking questions about why a tenant hadn’t been arrested after he said his property was left with $35,000 in damages in June.
On Monday night, Mr. Bonner said police “finally made an arrest,” but the woman was not charged with damaging his apartment.
The former tenant, Maryann Typhair Robinson, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, he said.
“It took 10 months, so that’s a little late,” he said.
Mr. Bonner also said police did not respond for requests for the police report, so his insurance company refused to cover the cost of the damages.
The incident prompted an executive session about it a few months ago and then came up during a work session in March with City Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue and Jefferson County District Attorney Krystina S. Mills.
Mr. Bonner and some landlords think police and the district attorney’s office should do more about tenants causing damage to their apartments.
Those types of cases are hard to prove, however, and need evidence before an arrest can be made, Mrs. Mills said last week.
She said those cases are normally handled in civil court.
Council members said last month that the city should urge local state lawmakers to beef up New York’s landlord/tenant laws.
