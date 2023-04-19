Landlords call for talks with City Council

Dreamstime/TNS

WATERTOWN — For months, a group of local landlords and contractors have shown up at City Council meetings to voice concerns that the city doesn’t do enough to protect them from tenants who damage their apartments.

And now they want to meet with council members during a work session to talk about how the city and landlords can work together.

