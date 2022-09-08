St. Lawrence County’s last dry cleaner closes

Tonya Burke removes a dress shirt from the steam press while working at Potsdam Laundry & Dry Cleaners in 2016. Watertown Daily Times

 Jason Hunter

POTSDAM — The last dry cleaner in St. Lawrence County has closed for business.

Potsdam Laundry & Dry Cleaners, 7 Beal St., shut its doors on Sept. 1 after more than 40 years of family operation. Co-owner Jeff Demo, who ran the business with his brother David, cited COVID-19 and a frustrating employee market as reasons for the shutdown.

