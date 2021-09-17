OGDENSBURG — The Law Office of Amanda Geary, 6 Lafayette St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to officially open the new location and to formally announce that she has taken over the law practice of Marcia LeMay who became Ogdensburg’s judge.
Since Jan. 1, Geary has been running the practice out of LeMay’s former offices at 414 Jay St. prior to the move to Lafayette Street. She had worked with LeMay to help with the transition.
“Marcia was great to work with. She was very helpful and taught me how to do a lot of the things I hadn’t done before. When I opened my office and took over her files, it was overwhelming at first, but I’ve enjoyed working with some of her long time clients and am happy to be able to pick up where she left off helping them,” said Geary.
Geary is joined by Vicky Woodard, a legal secretary, who worked for LeMay for seven years before deciding to stay with Geary.
“She is very talented and knowledgeable, with a varied history of experience in law offices and great connections to the community,” said Geary.
Rounding out the staff is process server Ryan Woodard.
Geary will be focusing on real estate, wills and estate matters as well as cases in Family Court that involve children.
“We have most definitely been busy. We are going to hold off on any new clients until October to get caught up,” said Geary.
She said that she wants to make sure that the caseload is such that every client will get her utmost attention.
“We want to be as reliable as possible,” said Geary, “We want to give our best attention to our clients so they know we are working on it.”
Geary went to Ogdensburg Free Academy before leaving in 2009 for the Clarkson School and then attended and graduated from Clarkson University in 2013. She then went to law school at Hofstra University, graduating in 2016.
After law school she worked as a legal associate and then an associate attorney at Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall, LLP before working for the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services (DSS).
After taking a break from DSS, Geary worked for Seaway Valley Prevention Council from May to November of 2020 before working with LeMay and taking over her firm.
She is married to her husband, Ryan, and the couple have a five-month-old son, Miles.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the office will be open by appointment only for the forseeable future. Call 315-713-4412. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
