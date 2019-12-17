CANTON — Ask and you shall receive.
That was the result of a request to the St. Lawrence County Legislature on Dec. 9 by innovative motor maker LC Drives for a resolution of support for the company’s request for $50 million in state aid.
During a special meeting of the full board of legislators Monday, a week after the request, Legislator David A. Haggard offered a resolution supporting LC Drives headquarters and manufacturing facility to be built in the town of Potsdam.
The company hopes to use the requested $50 million from the state to create a new facility on Route 56 between the village of Potsdam and the village of Norwood, with the projected creation of 300 jobs. In turn, LC Drives would put in $60 million in equipment.
The request for the resolution came following a brief presentation about the company and the proposed 120,000-square-foot factory at 6968 Route 56 to the county’s Finance Committee by LC Drives Director of Strategic Operations Devon C. Sutton.
The resolution, which was passed by the board during Monday’s special meeting, said the county was committed to economic development and job creations and that LC Drives has successfully grown out of its current location within the Clarkson University Business Incubator.
“The expansion reflects the initial goals of Clarkson University in establishing a ‘Business Incubator’ to be supportive in providing a first location where entrepreneurs can transition companies into sustainable enterprises that create local jobs and expand the local economy,” the resolution reads.
The expansion of the company promises a creation of 300 new jobs over the next five years,” Mrs. Sutton told the board last week.
“The project is in alignment with the priorities set by the North Country Redevelopment Economic Development Council and provides a natural next step to build on the success of previous economic development efforts in the North Country by attracting private investment and lead in the economic renaissance of rural communities in new York State,” the resolution read.
In receiving the news of the passing of the resolution in a special meeting of the board, Mrs. Sutton said LC Drives is very appreciative of the outpouring of support from the north country for the project.
“We have found the County Board of Legislators to be ardent advocates for good jobs for their constituents. Their unswerving dedication to strengthening our local economy is evident in passing this resolution,” she wrote to the Times on Monday night. “Partnering with them to make this happen has been exciting. LC Drives is hopeful that this project will be successful, as we have found such an inviting home here in the North Country. We believe our company fits perfectly here and fulfills many regional priorities, as well.”
A copy of the resolution will be forwarded to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, as well as north country senators and assembly members.
