Leadership Oswego County: Reimagined

OSWEGO - Leadership Oswego County (LOC), a SUNY Oswego-administered, business-sponsored program that empowers area individuals to become community leaders will go virtual for the first time with the Class of 2021. This year’s online format will appeal to busy professionals with its flexible program schedule, including lessons on self-discovery and leadership, panel discussions with local leaders, insights into the county’s strengths and challenges, and the opportunity to develop a robust professional network.
Due to precautions necessitated by the global coronavirus pandemic, the class meeting schedule and structure will change. Instead of meeting in person for a full day each month, the class will meet via an online platform for 2.5 hours on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, starting in September.
This year’s LOC program will feature a virtual kickoff welcoming the new class on Sept. 2. Classes will run through mid-May 2021 and conclude with an end of the year conference-style retreat, as well as a graduation ceremony. Participants will be required to complete independent reading and self-paced work, as well as research and assist in the development of a class project outside of regularly-scheduled classes.
Tuition for the 2020-21 online LOC class has been reduced to $575 per person for those employed by businesses, and $400 each for those who work for not-for-profits. Self-pay applicants with demonstrated financial need can receive a scholarship to further lower costs. Individuals with exceptional leadership potential are encouraged to submit the online application by Aug. 17.
To apply by Aug. 17, visit www.oswego.edu/obcr or the Leadership Oswego County website. For more information, call 315-312-3492.
