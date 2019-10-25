CANTON — Longtime local John Deere dealer LeBerge & Curtis has sold its John Deere inventory and will concentrate its efforts on its rental equipment and Bobcat business at its 6334 US Route 11 location.
Cazenovia Equipment Company has purchased the John Deere inventory and will operate as the region’s John Deer dealer from the former LeBerge & Curtis location at 5984 County Route 27.
In a press release, the LeBerge & Curtis firm offered a sincere “thank you” to the St. Lawrence County community for allowing it to be the area’s John Deere dealer for the past 65 years.
“We have enjoyed the relationships built with each and every one of you, both as customers and friends, and we cherish the memories from all of those years,” said LeBerge & Curtis co-owner Jim Curtis.
Mr. Curtis also expressed appreciation for all of the business’ employees, past and present, for their dedication and hard work in helping LeBerge & Curtis carry on the ideals his parents and grandparents established decades ago.
“Our employees’ pride in themselves, their families, their communities and their workplace is what allowed LeBerge & Curtis to be the respected business that it has been since 1954,” Mr. Curtis said. “Decisions that have been made over the last several months have been difficult ones. However, we are confident in our choice of Cazenovia Equipment Company’s experience and vast resources to offer our customers and employees the security they need moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.