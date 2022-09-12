LOWVILLE — County officials were given an inside look and a bird’s-eye view last week of the progress being made on the $32 million construction project that will feature a new surgical pavilion and a complete renovation of existing inpatient areas of Lewis County Health System’s main campus hospital.

Donning hard hats and masks, the group was led to key indoor work locations and outdoor view points from the basement to the roof by Gerald R. Cayer, CEO of the health system. Michael Nuffer, construction manager for C&S Companies, Syracuse, helped narrate the tour.

