OSWEGO - Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, Leigh Hilgenberg, joins Oswego Health providing leadership, direction, and administration of all aspects of The Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill.
For the past decade, Hilgenberg has devoted her career to quality management, and ensuring patients within Central New York have the necessary services for their continued care and treatment. As a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Licensed Master Social Worker, she has experience working in roles including Social worker, Director of Social Services, and Assistant Administrator of several skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers. Hilgenberg earned her master of social work from Syracuse University in 2011 and her bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Richmond in Virginia.
