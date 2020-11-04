Leroy Valentine promoted to Director of Emergency Department at Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Oswego Health has announced the recent promotion of Leroy Valentine to Director of the Emergency Department.
Valentine has been a licensed Registered Nurse since 2015 and began his career at Oswego Health in 2017, working on the night shift in the emergency department. Upon graduation from nursing school, Leroy worked at Upstate University Medical Center.
“I have the utmost confidence in Leroy and he is perfect for this leadership role,” shared Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell. “This was the perfect opportunity to recognize an employee for his commitment to Oswego Health and our patients and will provide Leroy with a chance to grow in his career here.”
Oswego Hospital’s emergency services department is staffed 24 hours-a-day by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurses.
