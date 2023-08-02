WATSON — Ithaca-based Suit Kote and Lewis County came to an agreement to initiate a final solution that will leave Pine Grove Road with a solid surface free of flying tar and stones.
“We very much value our relationship with the county and the 500 other communities in the state that we do business (with). We have been very dedicated to trying to mitigate these issues and to get this road to the point where it can be passable and durable and usable and really to the point the county wanted,” said Suit Kote President Mike Nolan during the county board meeting on Tuesday evening. “For that reason, we put significant resources into watching this road seven days a week since Memorial Day and for circumstances beyond our control.”
Nolan said his company has invested about $50,000 trying to find solutions to the flying stones and tar that have been damaging passing vehicles and making messes for residents on the road in the town of Watson.
The agreement reached between Nolan and county Highway Superintendent Timothy L. Hunt in a meeting that included County Manager Ryan M. Piche among others before the board meeting includes the county and the company splitting the estimated $370,000 cost of adding a resurfacing treatment the county normally uses on bridge decks called micropaving.
Pine Grove Road from the intersection with Number Four Road to Burdick’s Crossing Road will be treated as soon as possible.
Nolan said the micropaving treatment “creates a hard, durable surface,” cures relatively quickly and should keep the road going for another seven or eight years until the county is ready to repave the road completely, as was the plan with the initial resurfacing.
The deal was unanimously approved by the board following a lengthy discussion.
Piche said there is some “slack” in the budget this year he believes can be re-appropriated to cover the cost, but if not, money from the general fund will be used.
Suit Kote assured the board they will not be using the same gravel supplier, V.S. Virkler & Son Sand & Gravel, that had sold the company the wrong size stone and dirty stone which were major contributing factors to the outcome of the original surface treatment along with the exponentially heavier traffic due to the hundreds of dump trucks and other construction traffic daily carrying supplies to National Grid’s power line construction project heading toward Belfort in the town of Croghan.
“We’re very upset when we buy product from a New York spec source that’s telling us on their ticket that they’re weighing out (that) they’re selling New York spec product,” Nolan said. “We tested it where they stockpile it in the quarry and it passed but when we got it to the road, (the stone from) that very same pile did not pass, and not by a small margin.”
Four residents on Pine Grove Road spoke of their experiences for the past two months since the problem started — two who spoke during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting and two legislators, Andrea J. Moroughan and Thomas A. Osborne who both live on Pine Grove Road.
In addition to the chipped paint on cars and the frustration and expense of having to remove the sticky road topping from vehicles as voiced on social media, one speaker said her asthma and COPD had been made worse by all of the dust that the problematic road treatments had been creating and another spoke of a significant amount of stone that went off the side of the road and onto his front yard which he is not able to remove himself.
Suit Kote agreed to use a mechanical broom to remove loose stones and will work with the county and speak to local residents to ensure “loose material is taken up or anything else that needs to be taken up” before considering the job complete.
There was also mention of the potential for future legal action or discussions to recoup some of the expense from other parties that were part of the cause of the problem, but there was no will around the table to delay the solution for the road for litigation that could take years.
The date for the application of the micropaving has not yet been determined.
