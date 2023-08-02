Lewis Co., company to split $370K cost for treatment of problematic road

The Lewis County Board of Legislators listens to an explanation by Mike Nolan, right, president of Suit Kote, the Ithaca-based company that has been working on Pine Grove Road in the town of Watson since May, fighting to stabilize the newly installed surface that has been throwing tar and stones onto vehicles traveling on the road. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

WATSON — Ithaca-based Suit Kote and Lewis County came to an agreement to initiate a final solution that will leave Pine Grove Road with a solid surface free of flying tar and stones.

“We very much value our relationship with the county and the 500 other communities in the state that we do business (with). We have been very dedicated to trying to mitigate these issues and to get this road to the point where it can be passable and durable and usable and really to the point the county wanted,” said Suit Kote President Mike Nolan during the county board meeting on Tuesday evening. “For that reason, we put significant resources into watching this road seven days a week since Memorial Day and for circumstances beyond our control.”

