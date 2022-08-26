LOWVILLE — After being ordered into mandatory mediation by a federal judge, Lewis County and Genesee Valley Transportation Co. are discussing the county’s potential purchase of three sections of railroad track for use as recreational trails.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter, Northern District of New York, recommended on July 6 that the county and railroad company discuss the 37 miles of track through a mediator before he would consider GVT’s June lawsuit that would change the rules governing the county’s eminent domain effort and prevent the surveyor contracted by the county from accessing the railways to assess their current condition and establish a value.

County in talks with rail owner over trails

