LOWVILLE — Snowmobile clubs in Lewis County were given a financial boost by legislators this month.
The Board of Legislators approved a resolution Tuesday that gave each of the nine clubs in the county $1,000.
“This will be a huge benefit for our smaller clubs. Most of the clubs do a high percentage of fundraising to help make their budgets, so this will help make it an easier year for them,” said Recreation, Forestry and Parks Director Jackie Mahoney. “Some have huge fundraisers — look at the Snirt Run (sponsored by Barnes Corners Sno-Pals). Brantingham gets in on the (Brantingham) Winter Festival. Some sell hot dogs and some pass the boot or do whatever they do. All of the clubs do some type of fundraiser to help.”
The resolution acknowledged that the sport is important for the local economy, especially in the winter, and that the clubs keep the sport going and growing.
The resolution recognized “the hard work provided by club members to benefit Lewis County snowmobiling and the local economy and development,” noting that the money is “to assist in their continued grooming of the snowmobile trails and marketing of Lewis County as one of the premier snowmobiling areas in New York state.”
The $9,000 for the gifts was taken from the legislative contingency fund, the resolutions said.
All legislators voted in favor of the measure except for Joshua P. Leviker, R-Turin, who abstained because he is a member and officer of one of the clubs receiving a payment and president of the county Snowmobile Association.
Most of the clubs will also receive a portion of the $286,116 awarded by the state Snowmobile Trail Grant which “allocates funds through local governmental sponsors that engage in the development and maintenance of snowmobile trails designated as part of the State Snowmobile Trail System,” according to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s website.
According to Mrs. Mahoney, grants are awarded at $336 per mile of trail a club grooms, with an additional $300 per mile for sections of trails that fall in the designated “high-snow area.”
Clubs awarded grants that include the high-snow bonus for all the miles they groom:
• Lost Trail Snowmobile Club: $13,992 for 22 miles of trail
• Osceola Snowmobile Association: $19,716 for 31 miles
• Barnes Corners Sno-Pals Inc.: $31,650 for 50 miles
• Southern Tug Hill Sno-Riders Inc.: $43,460 for 68.3 miles
• Valley Snow Travelers of Lewis County, Inc.: $45,792 for 72 miles
Clubs that received high-snow bonuses for some groomed trail miles:
• Brantingham: $49,208 for 88.3 trail miles/65 high snow
• Long Pond: $40,272 for 100 miles/20 high snow
• Missing Links: $17,574 for 34 miles/20.5 high snow
• Turin: $23,780 for 38.3 miles/36.3 high snow
Mrs. Mahoney suggests that season length would be a more accurate multiplier than high snow because some of the areas that are in the “high snow” areas on the map, like those in the central and western part of the state, only have that snow for a short period.
The clubs receive a check for 70% of their grant award and the additional 30% after they have justified their expenses at the end of the season.
While this annual grant helps clubs cover the costs of grooming, the Tug Hill Commission assists clubs with a federal grant to buy new grooming machines when they are needed.
