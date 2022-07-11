LOWVILLE — Nine small businesses in Lewis County — those long established and ones yet to open — have been awarded a total of $180,000 through the Industrial Development Agency’s microenterprise grant program, Launch Lewis County.
The awards for the program initiated in February were announced by Lewis County IDA Executive Director Brittany L. Davis during the agency’s monthly board meeting Thursday morning.
The grant selection committee opted to award two $30,000, five $20,000 and two $10,000 grants.
Mrs. Davis highlighted one of the top grantees, Edward W. Johnson, of Glenfield, for the innovation of his new business, The Tack Shack — a mobile tack shop that will service the horse riding community around the Otter Creek Horse Trails and allow him to take the shop to his customers at horse shows and other events.
With his grant money, Mr. Johnson will purchase a trailer and horse riding equipment.
Owners of established businesses — Shari A. Simmons of Simmons Tree Farm in Copenhagen, and Lora L. and Jeremy M. Larkin of the World Famous Osceola Hotel — will use their $20,000 grants to improve their businesses.
For Mrs. Simmons, that means buying a tractor to pull a wagon that will create an opportunity for older adults and physically disabled people to go out into the field to pick out their Christmas trees. The Larkins will “freshen up” the Osceola restaurant and bar with new paint, tables, chairs and kitchen items.
Three new endeavors in the pre-opening stage of development will buy a mixture of equipment, inventory, furniture and fixtures with $20,000 grant awards.
Those businesses include Bateman Draft House and Drift Day Spa owner Meghann A. Hellinger’s next venture, a downtown Lowville eatery called Munch.; a brick-and-mortar store, also downtown, that will allow Vanilla Bean Bake Shop owner Ashley D. Mayer to move her operations out of her home-based kitchen; and a new six-unit motel, the Turin Highland Lodge on Route 26, owned by Kaitlyn K. Matthews, for room furnishings and inventory.
Two artisan food producers, Liam J. Carney of Cogumelo Mushrooms in Natural Bridge and Lowville-based Grassroot Meats owners Benjamin D. and Stephanie J. Fouse, received $10,000 grants.
Mr. Carney will purchase larger equipment needed to increase his specialty mushroom production and the Fouses will upgrade their farm stand “to create a better user experience,” Mrs. Davis said, including new freezers, a security system and solar power.
Croghan-based Sterling Valley Maple owner, former Beaver River High School Principal Joshua J. Stamp, will use the $30,000 his business was awarded to buy a tractor that will help him increase his maple syrup production.
Mrs. Davis said she was gratified by the variety of business owners who applied in this grant round.
“We had applicants from all over the county which I think goes to show that after … many years, people are finally starting to know that we (Naturally Lewis) are here,” she said. “It’s these small businesses that are going to grow and they are passionate about creating meaningful jobs.”
Launch Lewis County is a restructuring and rebranding of the microenterprise grant program funded through the $200,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded to Lewis County and administered by the IDA under the Naturally Lewis economic development brand.
Part of the block grant — 10% — is targeted for administration costs and will in this case go to the IDA.
Grants through the program could only be used for tangibles like furniture, fixtures, equipment and inventory, and grantees had to qualify by income or by creating at least one but not more than five full-time positions.
