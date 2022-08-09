LYONS FALLS — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual awards. These awards recognize the strength of Lewis County’s business community and celebrate the successes of each business and business owner.
This year’s award categories are:
n Adirondacks Tug Hill Tourism Award — For tourism-based businesses that promote Lewis County to residents and tourists alike as the ideal place to live, work and play. The winner of this award should bring tourists to Lewis County, provide opportunities for Lewis County residents and promote Lewis County as a recreation destination.
n Naturally Lewis Outstanding Business Award — The ultimate business award of the ceremony. The winner of this award should practice better business, be involved in the community and continuously improve itself to remain competitive.
n Nonprofit Excellency Award — The nonprofit winner of this award should go above and beyond to serve their community and contribute to a healthy, safe and well-rounded Lewis County.
n Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award — Awarded to an up-and-coming entrepreneur in Lewis County. This winner of this award should show a strong future as a business leader in Lewis County. This entrepreneur should have begun their business journey within the last five years and their business must be a member of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.
Awards will be presented at the annual dinner and award ceremony from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at 3 Willows Event Center. The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will announce the top three nominations in each category prior to the ceremony. All nominees must be 2022 Lewis County Chamber of Commerce members. Any nonmember nominated for an award will have until Sept. 1 to become a chamber member in order to be honored with an award.
Nominations are open through Aug. 31. The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce welcomes the community to submit nominations online.
For additional information on awards, visit adirondackstughill.com or call the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at 315-376-2213.
