LYONS FALLS — Honoring local businesses and an individual, the Portraits of Success Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony was held Nov. 17 at the 3 Willows Event Center.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of four awards — Non-Profit Excellency Award, Naturally Lewis Outstanding Business Award, Adirondacks Tug Hill Tourism Award and Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.
The Non-Profit Excellency Award recognizes a 501(c)3 organization in Lewis County that goes above and beyond to serve the community and contribute to a healthy, safe and well-rounded Lewis County.
Lewis County Search and Rescue received the non-profit award. Notations from the nominations stated, “amazing group of mostly volunteers who go above and beyond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” and “providers are so kind and compassionate they support every person in the community.”
Also nominated for the honor were American Legion Post 162 and Northern Regional Center for independent Living.
The outstanding business award went to The Tug Hill Estate. Those who nominated the winery stated the new ownership has taken an already great business and continued to improve and diversify offerings while staying close to the community.
Eddie’s Meat Market and The Bateman Drafthouse were also nominated for this award.
Florissante the Mansion was presented the tourism award.
“Stuart (deCamp) gives all of his guests the best introduction to Lewis County,” states the nomination. “Through the Tug Tours and bringing guests to local events he promotes Lewis County as the ideal place to live.”
“Brings a charming piece of history to life in Lewis County,” was another comment. “The website is a great opportunity to share their history and events far and wide.”
“Their Christmas tour is everything you could want in a winter event,” states another nomination. “Family friendly and engaging with historical value. Everyone should experience it.”
Others nominated for the tourism award were Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard and Beaver Camp.
Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Meghann Hellinger, owner of Drift Day Spa and The Bateman Draft House.
“Meghann seems to be transforming downtown Lowville into a destination for everyone,” states a nomination. “Whether looking for a craft beer to pampering yourself at the spa, Meghann and her husband have it covered.”
“Meghann is an example of the future of this county and what it should be,” was another comment. “She is business and community minded, always giving back to the community she lives in.”
According to another nomination, “Meghann has consistently proven herself to be a forward thinking and business savvy individual. Her ideas are great and her execution of those ideas is unmatched. She has done amazing things with more coming soon.”
Also considered for the entrepreneur award were Kelsey Blackwell of Blackwell Bookkeeping and Amanda Drake of Rags & Rivers.
Chamber members who had reached annual milestones for 10 and 25 years were also acknowledged.
During the meeting portion of the evening, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristen Aucter noted the accomplishments of the organization.
She said the chamber welcomed 20 new member businesses this year and added events including Tour de Lewis and the Fall Riverfest.
The chamber hosted a number of events and partnered with other agencies to bring people to the area such as Food Truck Fridays, Lewis County Fair, Cream Cheese Festival and Holloweentown.
The chamber co-hosted the Shift Back To Rural Economic Development Forum with Naturally Lewis, focusing on successes in our rural economy. The Event Roundtable in January discussed and created a blueprint for event planning and collaboration. The Snowmobile Action Committee addressed concerns that came from the snowmobile economic impact study that was done last year. The director reported the Leadership Academy has 20 participants and a Croghan Mural will soon be revealed with two more community murals in the works for 2023.
Keynote speaker was Bob Provost, president and CEO of New York State Tourism Industry Association.
He spoke of the changes in tourism during and since the pandemic. According to Mr. Provost, the shift to finding more outdoors experiences led many to the Adirondack region, which has experienced greatly increased tourism over 2019 figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.