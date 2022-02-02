LOWVILLE — The economic and industrial development agencies in Lewis County have reorganized, streamlined and rebranded their efforts to grow and support small businesses.
Naturally Lewis, the umbrella brand for development in the county that includes the Industrial Development Agency and the Development Corp., announced its second entrepreneur-focused program relaunch in as many months.
The DBA Lewis County, or Doing Business As Lewis County, program was officially announced in December and promotion of the Launch Lewis County program began this week.
The DBA Lewis program is focused on helping people interested in starting a new business or those ready to grow their existing small business, connect to consultants and services that can help them make plans and put those plans into motion.
That may mean creating a business plan, setting up an office, setting up bookkeeping or working out marketing tools from logo and website development to internet optimization.
The program can also connect entrepreneurs to funding opportunities like grants and loans through Naturally Lewis’ partners.
“The original intent came from our strategic planning,” said Naturally Lewis Director Brittany Davis. “So it was really, A, let’s create a program to help small businesses and entrepreneurship, but B, let’s streamline our own internal process so we can all keep track of all of these people that are already knocking on our door for services.”
The program, administered by Economic Development Specialist Jenna Kraeger Lauraine, gives participants access to Naturally Lewis’ ever-expanding resources and connections on local, regional and state levels after completing a survey either online or with Mrs. Lauraine. The program looks different for each business based on the needs targeted in the survey and a subsequent interview.
“When people come to us, they have knowledge of some things but they have no idea of other resources that are available. (They get excited) when you say, ‘By the way, this also might be able to help you,’ and they say, ‘Oh, I had no idea that was out there.’” Mrs. Lauraine said.
Some of the participants in the program providing services like bookkeeping and graphic design may also become consultants in the DBA program providing their services to other budding businesses.
Launch Lewis is a reimagining of the Microenterprise Grant Program which was launched in 2019 but paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike the initial program, which was a straight grant program for any type of business, the Launch Lewis program is a competition for three levels of grant awards for businesses in targeted categories that “will enhance the quality of life for residents” with the additional benefit of helping to attract new people to the area.
The three categories include food, beverage and value-added processing; agritourism and other “creative” tourism and recreation-based services; or businesses that will attract tourists and improve resident life in any “downtown” area around the county.
Grant funds won through the program must be used for equipment, furniture or inventory and can only cover up to 90% of the total project cost with the business owner to contribute the remaining 10%.
Launch Lewis, which is funded by the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal, will distribute a total $200,000 through 11 awards — one $30,000 top award, five $20,000 second place awards and five $10,000 third place awards.
The Small Business Training Center in Watertown will take finalists selected on April 4 through an entrepreneurship course and help them create or fine-tune a business plan for their projects to help ensure the grant money will be used in the best way for their new or growing enterprise.
Winning business owners will also be given access to technical assistance through the DBA Lewis program; receive a professional photo shoot and a logo and branding package; have the opportunity to tap into a low-interest loan fund if qualified; and have their grand opening or expansion promoted.
With the rebranding and changes in the program, the Naturally Lewis team is hoping to capitalize on the competitive nature of many entrepreneurs and attract more businesses with more creative and well-planned projects.
“When I did it (the Microenterprise Grant Program) last time it was a huge learning process,” Mrs. Davis said. ”You have to learn it once to learn how to do the program well. So we decided to revamp it and make it even better, make it a competitive process to really try to bring out the best projects in Lewis County.”
To apply, business owners must either be in a low- to moderate-income bracket based on Internal Revenue Service standards which are a maximum of $38,850 for one person and topping out at $59,950 for up to a family of five; or create at least one full-time job for someone who is in the low- to moderate-income bracket before the grant money will be given.
Businesses with more than five employees, and so too large to be a “microenterprise,” are not eligible for the program.
The program has an added benefit of returning some state-level tax dollars back to the Lewis County community through local businesses that in turn offer something to community members.
“It’s really a win-win program for Lewis County,” Mrs. Davis said.
The initial, “short application” deadline is March 21, with the finalists required to turn in their full application after they complete the entrepreneurship course by June 15.
Award winners will be announced July 1.
For more information or to apply to either program, go to naturallylewis.com and click on the “Initiatives” tab to select DBA Lewis County or Launch Lewis County, or call 315-376-3014.
