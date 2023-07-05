LOWVILLE — The state Economic Development Council acknowledged Brittany Davis, executive director of Naturally Lewis, with the Rising Star Award this year.
To qualify for the honor, nominees — all of whom must be younger than 40 years old — are evaluated for involvement in specific projects that resulted in increased capital investment and employment; innovation in their work; achievements that have made a positive direct impact on the economy; and involvement with the council, according to the council’s website.
“Under Brittany’s leadership, Naturally Lewis has achieved remarkable milestones, fostering job creation and promoting sustainable development in our home, Lewis County. Her strategic vision and collaborative approach have garnered significant recognition, and this latest accolade is a testament to her exceptional talent,” Davis’s team members wrote on the organization’s social media announcing this award.
Davis took on the executive director role in 2020 after serving as the marketing and communications specialist, focusing on building the Naturally Lewis brand for the county so that it can be marketed for future development.
Naturally Lewis is the umbrella administration for the county’s Industrial Development Corp., Economic Development Corp. and is in the process of becoming a registered nonprofit organization as it merges with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.
Giving credit to her team, Davis said she appreciates the recognition and hopes the exposure it has provided helps to further the county’s image as a destination for entrepreneurs, developers and investors in the future.
Under Davis’s leadership, the primary focus of development in the county has been creating healthy opportunities for small businesses to develop through a number of partnerships including with the county planning department, the Small Business Development Center in Watertown and a number of other agencies and organizations.
One of the Naturally Lewis flagship programs under Davis’s leadership is the comprehensive DBA Lewis — “Doing Business As: Lewis” — in which new entrepreneurs and established business owners can pinpoint what they need — from business plans to bureaucracy and marketing tools to manufacturing space — to succeed and find opportunities to harness to get them, resulting in dozens of businesses getting their start or expanding.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.