LOWVILLE — The state Economic Development Council acknowledged Brittany Davis, executive director of Naturally Lewis, with the Rising Star Award this year.

To qualify for the honor, nominees — all of whom must be younger than 40 years old — are evaluated for involvement in specific projects that resulted in increased capital investment and employment; innovation in their work; achievements that have made a positive direct impact on the economy; and involvement with the council, according to the council’s website.

