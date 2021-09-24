LOWVILLE — The leaves are changing color and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is providing the opportunity to see the autumn splendor while visiting local businesses along the way.
The annual drive-it-yourself Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour is set for Oct. 2. The event was renamed in 2018 in memory of Mr. Fawcett, a friend of the county Chamber of Commerce who previously planned and organized the autumn tour.
“Our annual fall foliage tour is a great reminder to everyone that we live in a place of magic,” said Kristen Aucter, chamber executive director. “Leaves that have been green all summer long turn vibrant in anticipation of the upcoming winter and create a beautiful show that those of us who live here are lucky to witness year after year.”
A different section of the county is featured each year in the tour. This year’s route will travel up Tug Hill and down into the Black River Valley, through Copenhagen, Deer River, Barnes Corners and Castorland. Stops include Amish Connection, The Cottage Inn, Denmark Gardens Apple Orchards, Hopenhagen, Inman Glide Trail, Montague Inn, Tug Hill Hook & Ladder, Tug Hill Vineyards, Wakefield Apiaries LLC, West Martinsburg Mercantile and Zehrs Flowers & Landscaping.
The wearing of masks for visitors is left to the discretion of each business.
Guide booklets are available at a cost of $2 to cover cost of printing with 10% of the profit to be donated to Lyons Falls ALIVE in remembrance of Rocky Fawcett.
The tour booklet provides a guide for the scenic route, pinpointing the stops, and includes information about specials from the businesses on the tour. This year’s booklet will also list other fall events, as well as fun fall facts.
The booklets are available at the chamber office, 7551 S. State St., and at area businesses. They can also be downloaded from the chamber website, at wdt.me/tour1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.